$20,000 reward offered in slaying on Georgia military base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for tips that help solve the slaying of woman at a military base in Georgia.

Army investigators say 24-year-old Abree Boykin was found dead July 10 at her home on Fort Stewart southwest of Savannah. She was the wife of a soldier who was deployed to Afghanistan at the time of her death.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI announced the reward in news release Monday. The cash is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Boykin's death.

Authorities are also looking for Boykin's 2018 black Honda Accord that was missing from her home when her body was found. Army CID spokesman Chris Grey said investigators think Boykin may have known her killer.