Police department dealing with roof leaks, mold, rats

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire police department is dealing with rats, mold and roof leaks.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Portsmouth Police Commissioner Joe Onosko said it's "not a good work environment," but everyone is "soldiering on."

Officials say fixes are being made to the leaks. Consultants are studying mold and air issues in preparation for a report and remediation plan.

A rat also was found in the department's kitchen over the holiday weekend. The department has dealt with rats since at least 2014.

