'Roseanne' cancellation brings unemployment, uncertainty

FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TVâ€™s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a wave of unemployment and uncertainty in its wake. Barrâ€™s racist tweet and the almost immediate axing of her show put hundreds of people out of work. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

FIlE - In this April 8, 2014 file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in Pasadena, Calif. The unprecedented sudden cancellation of ABC's TVâ€™s top comedy "Roseanne" has left a wave of unemployment and uncertainty in its wake. Barrâ€™s racist tweet and the almost immediate axing of her show put hundreds of people out of work. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The unprecedented sudden cancellation of one of TV's top comedies has left a wave of unemployment and uncertainty in its wake.

Roseanne Barr's racist tweet and the swift axing of her show put hundreds of people out of work, with some wondering whether they would be paid and most knowing they wouldn't be.

The show's top-level stars have contracts that might give them significant severance pay, but most of the lower-level crew members do not.

Law professor F. Jay Dougherty (DOCK'-uhr-tee) says Barr's contract could be terminated because of a so-called "morals clause" that forbids certain kinds of misbehavior from stars.

Other contracts could be canceled because Barr's tweet is deemed an "act of God" beyond the control of the network.