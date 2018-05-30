Contract for Vegas casino employees expires at midnight

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The contracts of 50,000 workers employed at 34 casino-hotels in Las Vegas expire at midnight Thursday. They could walk off the job any time starting Friday.

The union representing thousands of Las Vegas casino workers says the city's two largest resort operators would lose more than $10 million a day combined if housekeepers, cooks and others go on strike.

The union said it is asking for training on new skills and job opportunities as the companies adopt technology that can displace workers.

MGM said it met with union negotiators Monday and has more talks scheduled this week.

Caesars said it expects to agree to a new contract on or about June 1.