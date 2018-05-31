State starts building 1st artificial reef using bridge parts

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has started building the first of 12 artificial reefs planned for the waters off Long Island using recycled sections of the demolished Tappan Zee Bridge.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during an event Thursday in Suffolk County that the first reef is being built about 2 miles from Shinnecock Inlet with 885 tons of bridge sections. The Democrat says the reef will cover about 35 acres in waters 85 feet deep off Long Island's South Shore.

Cuomo announced the reef project in mid-April, saying it would boost the region's recreational and sport fishing industries.

Six reefs are planned for this year, including five off the South Shore and one off the North Shore. Barges are transporting the bridge sections down the Hudson River to the reef sites.