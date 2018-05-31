Arrested Tennessee reporter wins stay of deportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - An appeals board has ordered a stay of deportation for a Spanish-language news outlet reporter who was arrested in Tennessee during a demonstration.

The Commercial Appeal reports a lawyer for 42-year-old Manuel Duran said he won the stay of deportation but still faces months in immigration detention while an appeal is pending.

Attorney Jeremy Jong said federal authorities had planned to deport Duran to El Salvador on Wednesday, but the Board of Immigration Appeals in Falls Church, Virginia, ordered a stay on Tuesday. Jong said he spoke with Duran and said he is excited and happy.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan D. Cox confirmed the stay but said the underlying immigration case wasn't addressed.

Duran's lawyers have said he came to the U.S. after receiving death threats related to reporting on corruption in El Salvador.

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com