Man accused of painting swastikas on Illinois graves, homes

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A man accused of painting swastikas on more than 200 gravestones at a southern Illinois cemetery has been charged with criminal damage, institutional vandalism and hate crimes.

Aside from the alleged vandalism at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Timothy V. McLean is accused of daubing the Nazi symbol on houses, cars and mailboxes there and in nearby Edwardsville over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the 34-year-old McLean is also suspected of painting swastikas on area churches in April.

McLean is being held on two $100,000 bonds at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

It isn't clear if McLean has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.