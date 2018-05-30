Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff's deputy was fatally shot during a traffic stop Wednesday, and police were searching for a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, a white male with balding brown hair.

This undated image released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, shows Steven Wiggins, who was identified by the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office as a suspect in the killing of a sheriff's deputy. A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman tells news outlets that the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday, May 30, 2018, after a vehicle was reported stolen. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that it has placed Wiggins on its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The agency also sent an alert about the suspect to cellphones in the area.