City closes encampments filled with homeless heroin addicts

A man evicted from an encampment under a bridge packs his belongings as sanitation workers wait to clear debris in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The cityâ€™s homeless packed up their few belongings as sanitation workers cleaned and power washed what had been a heroin encampment only moments before. The morning activity attended by police was part of a month-long pilot program meant to relocate addicts living under two bridges in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia city workers have moved in and cleared out two homeless encampments populated mostly by men and women addicted to heroin.

On Wednesday, residents packed up their belongings, stuffing some in shopping carts. Sanitation workers moved in and threw mattresses, tents, tables and other debris into garbage trucks and power washed the areas.

The action marked the end of a monthlong pilot program by the city to get help for those living in the encampments and make the city's Kensington neighborhood safer.

City officials say more than 120 people from the encampments have accepted services, and nearly four dozen entered treatment.

But they acknowledge some of those forced to move will not have access to shelter and will likely just move on to other homeless encampments.