Prosecutor accused of trading sex for leniency pleads guilty

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) - A former Pennsylvania district attorney accused of tipping off female drug dealers and giving them lenient treatment in exchange for sex has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.

Former Bedford County District Attorney William Higgins entered his plea Wednesday, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Higgins resigned in early April after the charges were filed, saying in a statement that he'd been accused of conduct "unbecoming of a district attorney" and "unbecoming of a husband and father."

Police said Higgins also revealed the names of confidential informants to female drug dealers with whom he was having sex, or to their friends and associates.

He pleaded guilty to 31 counts, including official oppression.

The 43-year-old Republican was sworn into office in 2004 as the state's youngest district attorney.

This story has been corrected to show that Higgins pleaded guilty to 31 counts, not 11.