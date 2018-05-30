Bus driver in fatal school bus crash released pending trial

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - The driver of a New Jersey school bus involved in an accident that killed a student and teacher has been released pending a possible trial.

But a judge ordered Hudy Muldrow to surrender his personal and professional driver's licenses Wednesday. He's been charged with death by auto stemming from the May 17 crash on Interstate 80 in New Jersey.

Authorities allege the 77-year-old Muldrow missed a turn and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the interstate. The bus collided with a dump truck, and the impact tore the bus apart.

The bus was one of three carrying fifth-graders on a field trip. The other two buses weren't involved in the accident.

Prosecutors had sought to have Muldrow detained. They cited his history of driving infractions and claimed he posed a flight risk.