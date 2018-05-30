Julia Roberts to present AFI award to George Clooney

This combination photo shows George Clooney at the Los Angeles premiere of "Suburbicon" in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, 2017, left, and Julia Roberts in London to promote her film "Wonder" on Nov. 5, 2017. Roberts will present Clooney, her longtime friend and frequent co-star, with the AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala to be held at the Dolby Theatre on June 7. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Julia Roberts is stepping out to present her longtime friend and frequent co-star George Clooney with one of the highest honors in film.

The American Film Institute says Wednesday that Roberts will be on hand to give Clooney the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala to be held at the Dolby Theatre on June 7.

Roberts has co-starred with Clooney in a number of films including "Ocean's Eleven," ''Ocean's Twelve" and "Money Monster." She also starred in his directorial debut "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind."

The AFI tribute to Clooney will be broadcast on TNT on June 21 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.