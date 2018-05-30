news

Police to release more records from Las Vegas Strip shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A scheduled release of documents Wednesday, May 23, 2018, follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are scheduled to release more records about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The release of the materials has been promised for noon Wednesday.

Courts ordered the release of public records including police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

Both say they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone in shooting from a high-rise hotel room into an outdoor concert crowd below, and that the attack had no link to international terrorism.

