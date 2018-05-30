Sylvester Stallone making biopic about boxer Jack Johnson

FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and heavyweight champion boxer, Lennox Lewis, right, watch as Sylvester Stallone gestures in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, where Trump granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing's first black heavyweight champion. Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African American heavyweight champion. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Days after the presidential pardon of Jack Johnson, Sylvester Stallone has announced plans for a biopic on the first African-American heavyweight champion.

Stallone said Wednesday that his newly launched Balboa Productions will start with a film about Johnson. On Thursday, Stallone stood next to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as he signed a rare posthumous pardon to Johnson, who served 10 months in prison in what Trump called "a racially-motivated injustice."

Trump has said Stallone was instrumental in bringing Johnson's story to his attention.

Stallone's production company said the film will be fast-tracked with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures.

Stallone has said Johnson was the basis for the character Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" films. The 71-year-old actor is currently in production on "Creed II" with MGM.