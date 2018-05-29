Vegas jury deliberating in David Copperfield negligence case

FILE - In this April 30, 2018, file photo, plaintiff Gavin Cox testifies during his civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Cox's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a signature vanishing act in November 2013. Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada jury has begun deliberating in a civil lawsuit by a British tourist who blames David Copperfield for injuries he received taking part in a vanishing act in Las Vegas in 2013.

Closing arguments ended Tuesday in the case by Gavin Cox and his wife alleging negligence by Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

Cox's lawyers brought in three women who testified they were injured.