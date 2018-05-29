State investigates teen's shooting by North Carolina officer

LAUREINBURG, N.C. (AP) - State police are investigating after a teen was shot and wounded by a police officer in North Carolina.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams told news outlets he cannot talk about the Saturday morning shooting because it's under investigation.

Police were called to a shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Williams wouldn't release the name of the teen or the officer, whom he says has been placed on leave during the investigation. Williams did not say whether there was body camera video of the shooting.

He did not immediately respond to a message left Tuesday morning.

Scotland County NAACP president Herman Tyson told The Laurinburg Exchange he's pleased state police are investigating.