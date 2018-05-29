2nd person arrested in alleged MS-13 gang killing of teen

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged MS-13 gang killing of a New York teenager.

Nassau County police say 18-year-old Josue Figueroa-Velasquez is to be arraigned Wednesday on murder charges in the death of 15-year-old Angel Soler, of Long Island. It wasn't clear if the suspect has a lawyer.

Angel's remains were found last October in a 27-acre woodland in Nassau County. Authorities say Angel was attacked by a group of people and hacked to death with a machete in July.

Another suspect was arrested in November.

Authorities say MS-13 has thousands of members across the U.S. and has become a target of President Donald Trump. The gang is believed to be behind 25 killings on Long Island during the past two years.