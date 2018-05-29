Classes resume at Texas school for 1st time since shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) - Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

Before classes resumed Tuesday morning, people stood along the road in front of Santa Fe High School holding up signs that said, "Santa Fe Strong" and "United We Stand."

The Santa Fe Independent School District says additional law enforcement officers will be at the school to provide security for students as they wrap up the school year this week.

Authorities have charged student Dimitrios Pagourtzis with capital murder in the May 18 attack. Investigators said Pagourtzis used a shotgun and pistol that belonged to his father.

Pagourtzis remains jailed without bond in Galveston.