Confederate monuments panel gets more time

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The commission studying what to do with Richmond, Virginia's most prominent Confederate monuments has been given another month to complete its report.

The commission convened last year by Mayor Levar Stoney had been expected to submit its recommendations for Monument Avenue by Thursday. But a post on its website Tuesday said the deadline had been pushed back to July 2.

The commission formed last year. It has been receiving public comment and holding work sessions to weigh the future of the monuments in Richmond, the former capital of the Confederacy. Options under consideration have included adding historical context to the monuments or removing them.

Some say they are offensive relics of the South's racist past. Others say they represent a part of history that should be preserved.