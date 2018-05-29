Candidate lives on campaign trail ahead of June SC primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Some political candidates feel like they're living on the campaign trail. One is actually doing it.

State Rep. Joshua Putnam of Piedmont is vying for the Republican nomination to be South Carolina's next secretary of state. He tells The Associated Press he's packed up his family of five and is crisscrossing the state in a recreational vehicle until the June 12 primary.

Putnam says he's driving the RV along back roads and interstates, trying to meet as many voters as possible. He says he'd rather campaign this way than leave his wife and kids - ages 4, 2, and 9 months - at home for weeks at a time.

___

Reach Kinnard at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Read her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard.