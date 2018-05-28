Lava flow stops after covering 2 wells at geothermal plant

In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 image from video released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava sends up clouds of steam and toxic gases as it enters the Pacific Ocean as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of Kilauea, Hawaii. Lava from the Kilauea volcano has reached a geothermal power plant on the Big Island, approaching wells that have been capped to protect against the release of toxic gas should they mix with lava. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava from the Kilauea volcano oozed over two wells at a geothermal power plant on Hawaii's Big Island, but county officials say the flow has stopped.

Officials say there was no release of any dangerous hydrogen sulfide gas after lava crept over the plugged wells Sunday.

Some feared a breach if lava penetrated the well shafts that tap steam and hot water to make electricity. Both wells were closed and secured in anticipation of the lava flow.

The plant, Puna Geothermal, lies on the southeast flank of the volcano, nestled between residential neighborhoods. It was shut down shortly after Kilauea began spewing lava May 3.

Officials earlier this month removed 50,000 gallons (189,265 liters) of a flammable gas called pentane from the plant to reduce the chance of explosions.