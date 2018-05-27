Indiana teacher who tackled shooter scheduled to speak

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A science teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is scheduled to speak about the incident.

The school district says Jason Seaman will discuss the shooting during a press conference Monday morning. The school's principal and district superintendent will also be on hand.

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seaman, now a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., subdued a student armed with two handguns who opened fire inside his classroom Friday, May, 25, 2018. The assailant wounded classmate and Seaman whose swift intervention was credited with saving lives. (Southern Illinois University via AP)

The shooting happened Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman threw a basketball at the shooter and ran toward the gunfire to tackle the suspect.

Another student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family said Saturday that she remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The district says Seaman will also be honored at a baseball game Monday morning at Noblesville High School.