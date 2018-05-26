Resistance makes subtle impact even where Trump is popular

Dana Shadid moderates a forum of Oklahoma 5th congressional district seat Democratic candidates for the group Edmond Democratic Women in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, May 10, 2018. The group, now with 300 members, formed in the weeks after President Donald Trump's election starting with eight women around Shadid's dining room table. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

EDMOND, Oklahoma (AP) - The resistance to Donald Trump can be found even in one of the reddest cities in one of the reddest states in the union.

It isn't as easy to enlist as it might be in places like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where multitudes of college-educated, predominantly white women have joined a rolling boil of activism since Trump's election.

The Democratic party and liberals are plentiful on the coasts, but light on the ground in swathes of the country that hold the majority of electoral votes and congressional seats.

It's the reach of anti-Trump forces into red states like Oklahoma that gives Democrats hopes of a national resurgence, though no one suggests that the heartland will change its political allegiance on a dime.