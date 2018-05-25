No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona

In this Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, John Dobson combs through his belongings from a site in the national forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz. Dobson left the campsite because the area is closed to the public, part of multiple closures of national forest land around Arizona due to extreme fire danger. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Many part of the West are dealing with drought.

But nowhere else has more state and federal land been closed to recreation than in Arizona ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

With little snowpack and precipitation, conditions are ripe for massive wildfires.

The partial closures in a handful of Arizona's national forests represent a small percentage of the land overall. But they're putting a damper on camping, hiking, fishing and mountain biking in popular recreation areas.

The general guidance for tourists is to check ahead of time to see what's open and whether campfires are allowed.

The closures will be in place until the state gets a good amount of rain.