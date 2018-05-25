Police stun-gun lawsuit settled for $6.5 million in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - An excessive-force lawsuit filed by a Virginia man set afire by an officer's stun gun after a police chase has been settled for $6.5 million.

Police officers had pulled the gasoline-soaked man from his wrecked car when the sound of sirens startled him. Officers said Miles November was resisting arrest when one shot him with a Taser, igniting his body. He suffered severe burns and had 34 surgeries, racking up more than $6.5 million in medical bills.

November had a criminal record including three prior assaults on police officers, two DUIs, grand theft, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing and numerous traffic violations.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield County authorities confirmed the settlement on Thursday. November's lawyer accused police of unconstitutionally misusing stun guns for years.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com