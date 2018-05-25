Afroman to pay $65K in lawsuit filed by woman he punched

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Musician and rapper Afroman has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched during a 2015 Mississippi performance.

The Sun Herald reports a judgment filed Thursday in Harrison County Circuit Court says Afroman must pay Haley Byrd in monthly installments of $10,000 and if he does not, he will owe her $125,000.

Byrd's attorney Tim Holleman says the Florida resident was 21 when Joseph Edgar Foreman, whose stage name is Afroman, punched her while she danced after getting on the stage during the Mardi Gras concert in Biloxi.

Afroman had pleaded guilty to an assault charge. He also agreed he will not disparage, slander or libel Byrd. She claimed he defamed her by writing a song about the assault called "Stay off the Stage."

