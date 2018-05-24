Historic theater cancels events due to roof damage

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A century-old Vermont theater known as a popular stop for performers traveling between Montreal and Boston canceled upcoming events due to roof damage.

The Paramount Theatre in Rutland announced Tuesday it will relocate two dance recitals due to the damage, the Rutland Herald reported . Last weekend, The Oak Ridge Boys' concert was cancelled as was the screening of the Metropolitan Opera's production of Mozart's "Cosi Fan Tutte."

Theater officials declined to discuss the nature of the damage discovered during a routine inspection. They said they will do repairs and operations should resume after completion.

"During the inspection, we noticed there were some marks in the balcony area . something that looked different to us," Eric Mallette, programming director, said recently.

"The building, the age that it is, is always being maintained for safety issues," he added.

The 105-year-old building started as The Playhouse with performers traveling by train between Montreal and Boston, stopping halfway to perform in Rutland. It eventually became the Paramount in 1931. In 1975, then a movie theater, it closed and remained vacant for more than 20 years before reopening in 2000 following an extensive renovation.

Mallette said this was the first time he could remember the theater closing due to safety concerns.

