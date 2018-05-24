news

APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint made over 2017 reporter attack

FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is asking for a congressional investigation into whether Republican Gianforte lied to the police and the public about his attack of a reporter last year. (Gallatin County via AP, File)
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied to the police and the public when he assaulted a reporter last year.

Executive Director Nancy Keenan sent her request to the Office of Congressional Ethics and the House Committee on Ethics on Thursday.

It's been exactly one year since Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Gianforte "body-slammed" him for asking him a question the day before Gianforte won a special election for Montana's U.S. House seat.

Gianforte eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and said Jacobs did nothing wrong. But he initially told police that Jacobs instigated the attack.

Keenan's complaint says Gianforte's false statements violated House ethics rules, even though he wasn't yet elected or sworn in.

Published: