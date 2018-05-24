4 students charged with hate crime over racist graffiti

GLENELG, Md. (AP) - Four 18-year-olds face hate-crime charges over spray-painted slurs at their high school, some of it aimed at their African-American principal.

Howard County police tell news outlets that school officials found racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ slurs spray-painted at Glenelg High School on Thursday morning. A school official says much of the graffiti targeted principal David Burton.

Police used surveillance cameras to help identify Seth Taylor, Tyler Curtiss, Joshua Shaffer and Matthew Lipp. They were charged with multiple counts of destruction of property based on race, color, religious belief, sexual orientation, or national origin. Convictions carry a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Superintendent Michael J. Martirano said his review could lead to their expulsion from school.

It's unclear if the accused have lawyers.