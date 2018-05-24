Man who bought 12 guns for serial killer pleads guilty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The man who bought guns for a convicted felon who killed seven people in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to 36 federal gun charges.

Court records show Dustan Lawson changed his plea to guilty Wednesday. He will be sentenced at a later date, but faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Lawson admitted buying at least 12 guns and five silencers from 2012 to 2016, saying they were for himself when he was actually giving them to Todd Kohlhepp.

Kohlhepp is serving life in prison for killing four people in a Spartanburg County motorcycle shop in 2002 and three more people on his property 13 years later. They were all shot.

Forty-seven-year-old Kohlhepp could not legally buy guns after a felony rape conviction in Arizona.