Man who said church shooting was hoax jailed on gun charge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A conspiracy theorist arrested after telling a Texas church that the killing of more than two dozen of its worshippers was a hoax is free on bond after another arrest - this time on a weapons charge.

Court documents show that federal and state authorities on Wednesday arrested 54-year-old Robert Mikell Ussery in Lockhart, Texas, on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Ussery was convicted in 1984 and sentenced to four years in prison for burglary of a vehicle in Brazoria County, Texas.

The new charge centers on his armed presence March 5 at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio. Worshippers there have said he and his girlfriend claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government. Ussery was charged at the time with making a terroristic threat.