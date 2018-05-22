Energy wells plugged as Hawaii's volcano sends lava nearby

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - Authorities say production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

Ten wells were "quenched," which cools them with cold water, and the last was plugged with mud. A metal cap has been added on top as an additional measure.

Puna Geothermal, owned by Nevada's Ormat Technologies, was shut down shortly after Kilauea began spewing lava on May 3. The plant harnesses heat and steam from the earth's core to spin turbines to generate power.

A flammable gas called pentane is used as part of the process, though officials earlier this month removed 50,000 gallons (190,000 liters) of the gas from the plant to reduce the chance of explosions.