South Dakota teen guilty in fatal crash to attend graduation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Family and friends of a 15-year-old boy killed in a crash last year in South Dakota are criticizing a judge's decision to temporarily release the teen convicted in his death so he can attend his high school graduation.

Alex Lingor, 17, of Sioux Falls, has been granted a furlough from the Minnehaha County Juvenile Detention Center so he can receive his diploma from Roosevelt High School on June 3, the Argus Leader reported . Second Circuit Court Judge Bradley Zell granted the furlough last week for a few hours on graduation day, the newspaper confirmed.

Lingor pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession with intent to distribute marijuana in the death of Kareem Cisse last year. Lingor was driving a truck and forced a sedan off the road during a chase in February 2017. Cisse was a passenger in the sedan and died when it crashed.

More than a dozen people opposed to the furlough protested outside the Minnehaha County Administration building Monday.

"It's not right," said Andre Jordan, a family friend of Cisse who coordinated the demonstration. "(Kareem's mom) is still grieving. It's like a spit in her face."

Jordan plans to march near the building every day until the school district's graduation day, he said.

Sioux Falls School District DeeAnn Konrad said that the district "is aware of the concern and continues to look into the matter."

"Kareem didn't get to graduate," said Jordan Randle, who attended Roosevelt High School at the time of the crash. "I came out here because he deserves justice."

Lingor's attorneys declined to comment on the pending case. Lingor is slated to be sentenced in June.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com