Nevada sheriff apologizes for leaving gun in casino restroom

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Nye County, Nev., Sheriff Sharon Wehrly talks to the media during a new conference in Pahrump, Nev. Wehrly has publicly apologized for leaving her handgun unattended in a casino restroom last week, and seeking what she called forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid. Wehrly said by telephone, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, that she acknowledged and documented the lunchtime May 15 incident at the Saddle West hotel-casino. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, Nye County, Nev., Sheriff Sharon Wehrly talks to the media during a new conference in Pahrump, Nev. Wehrly has publicly apologized for leaving her handgun unattended in a casino restroom last week, and seeking what she called forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid. Wehrly said by telephone, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, that she acknowledged and documented the lunchtime May 15 incident at the Saddle West hotel-casino. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada county sheriff is apologizing for leaving her handgun unattended in a casino restroom last week and seeking forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER'-lee) said in a telephone interview Tuesday that the May 15 lunchtime incident at the Saddle West hotel-casino is embarrassing.

In a sheriff's office Facebook message , Wehrly said she set the weapon aside in a women's room stall and left it while answering a cellphone call.

She says she was returning to the restroom when the gun was found by a casino employee.

Wehrly says the .45-caliber pistol was out of her possession for about 10 minutes before it was returned to her by a casino executive.