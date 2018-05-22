Death of CDC worker who drowned ruled a suicide

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say the death of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee whose body was found in a river in Atlanta has been ruled a suicide.

Fulton County chief medical examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak said Tuesday that Timothy Cunningham's death was a suicide by drowning. Gorniak said there also was evidence that the 35-year-old epidemiologist had used marijuana but that that was not a contributing factor in his death.

Cunningham worked at the Atlanta-based CDC. He disappeared Feb. 12. His family reported him missing on Feb. 16 after going to his home and finding his belongings and vehicle there.

Authorities said fishermen found Cunningham's body April 3 partially submerged in water and mud on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River.