Minneapolis police won't be in full uniform in Pride Parade

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police participating in the Twin Cities Pride Parade won't be marching in full uniform at this year's event.

The Star Tribune reports that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told officers Tuesday the decision came following pushback from organizers.

Twin Cities Pride Festival Director Dot Belstler says she has mixed feelings about the decision, saying it may comfort some paradegoers but could be difficult for LGBT officers.

Parade organizers planned to exclude police from the parade last year over tension following a jury's acquittal of a Minnesota officer who fatally shot a black motorist. But they reversed course after then-Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, the city's first openly gay police chief, raised objections.

Arradondo said officers who march in the parade will be allowed to wear rainbow shirts with a badge design on the front.

The Pride Parade draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis each summer.

