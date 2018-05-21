Deadly Florida airport shooting results in plea deal for man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which an Alaska man has agreed to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people.

Prosecutors said Monday that in exchange for the agreement, 28-year-old Esteban Santiago is to receive a life prison sentence.

The agreement says Santiago will plead guilty to 11 of the 22 counts against him in the attack that also left six wounded. Prosecutors reached a deal with Santiago's defense lawyers not to seek the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea. Instead, Santiago would serve a life prison sentence plus 120 years, according to the documents, and will waive his right to appeal the sentence.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday in federal court in Miami.

_____

Follow Curt Anderson on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Miamicurt