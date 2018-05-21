Classmates mourn deaths of 4 students killed in car crash

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) - Students at a Massachusetts high school are mourning the deaths of four classmates who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.

WBZ-TV reports Stoughton High School students left flowers and candles at a memorial on school grounds on Monday.

Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died when a car they were passengers in slammed into a tree on Saturday. The name of the 17-year-old driver, who is being treated at a Boston hospital, has not been released.

Some students wore the school colors - black and orange - in a show of unity.

A vigil for the community was scheduled for Monday evening at St. James Church.

