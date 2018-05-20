news

Stanley Cup-bound Vegas turning impossible into possible

Vegas Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland (5) accepts the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl from Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly after defeating the Winnipeg Jets during Western Conference Finals, game 5, in Winnipeg, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Sunday to win the Western Conference final series in five games.

The expansion squad is the third franchise in NHL history to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season, joining the Toronto Arenas in 1918 and St. Louis Blues in 1968.

Vegas will play either Tampa Bay or Washington on hockey's biggest stage. The Lightning lead the Eastern Conference final 3-2, but the Capitals host Game 6 on Monday night.

The Golden Knights were a 500-1 long shot at the start of the season. They clinched all three of their Western Conference series on the road, becoming the seventh team in NHL history to accomplish such a feat.

