news

Bassett, Tyson among those honored at Yale graduation

20180521_ap_4eaa1f168bfe460395308445ac991c80-219a92965c824ebc9913dd32945d0300
Angela Bassett, center, lines up with other honorary degree recipients in front of Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for commencement on May 21, 2018 where she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and actress Angela Bassett were among those honored during Yale University's 317th commencement.

Angela Bassett, center, lines up with other honorary degree recipients in front of Sterling Memorial Library at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, for commencement on May 21, 2018 where she received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Bassett, Tyson among those honored at Yale graduation

The school conferred more than 3,700 degrees Monday during ceremonies held on the school's Old Campus.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson, poet Elizabeth Alexander, biologist Frans de Waal, geneticist Dr. Richard Lifton, filmmaker Laura Mulvey, artificial intelligence pioneer Judea Pearl, Jazz musician Willie Ruff, and Rowan Williams, the 104th Archbishop of Canterbury, joined Tyson and Bassett in receiving honorary degrees from the school this year.

Eileen O'Connor, Yale's vice president for communication, says 77 percent of graduating seniors have already secured jobs and 15 percent plan to get advanced degrees.

Published: