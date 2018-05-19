Minnesota lawmakers' work on long to-do list with time short

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers settled in for a long weekend Saturday as Republican party leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton continued searching for a compromise on a long list of priorities they set out to meet this year.

Efforts to curb opioid abuse, regulation changes to senior care facilities amid reports of rampant abuse, conformity to the federal tax overhaul, funding public schools and securing schools are at the forefront of negations. But time is ticking as the midnight deadline on Sunday to pass any bills looms.

Dayton has insisted lawmakers first provide $138 million in emergency funding for public schools facing budget shortfalls before he signs a so-called tax conformity bill. He vetoed a GOP-backed bill doing so on Thursday. The proposal would have modestly cut income taxes, while mirroring sweeping federal changes made last year.

With less than two days to go, lawmakers' focus appeared to be on finding a way to satisfy Dayton's request for emergency school funding. Republicans who control the Legislature were tight-lipped about the details of any proposal but Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka confirmed they were exploring options.

Republicans hope that unlocks Dayton's support of a tax bill, and the stakes are high. State officials want to avert a complicated 2019 tax filing season and for Minnesota residents who may be hit with higher bills.

But bolstering school security is also on the agenda, and Friday's school shooting at a Texas high school has spurred party leaders to move quickly on addressing the issue. A plan for legislation giving schools up to $28 million for things such as bulletproof glass and doors never materialized Friday, but that funding could still pass over the weekend.

Dayton has urged lawmakers to send a single bill to help schools bolster security, writing in a letter to party leaders that "it is far too important to be subjected to the endgame maneuverings."

It was included as part of a large budget package that is likely to figure into the end of session gamesmanship. A joint legislative panel reviewing the proposal stripped out dozens of provisions the governor objected to before adjourning in the early morning.

Among those left out include a licensing fee for opioid manufacturers with the goal of raising $20 million to fund treatment and prevention for opioid abuse.

School safety money is one of several additions Republicans plan to weave into the budget with hopes of attracting Dayton's signature. The bill is also expected to strengthen oversight for senior care facilities, a topic Dayton and legislative leaders deemed a top priority for the year.

Even with signs of compromise, Dayton has been adamant that he would not call a special session.