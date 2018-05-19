Experts: Dead whale that washed up in NY likely hit by boat

NEW YORK (AP) - Experts from a wildlife conservation group say a dead whale that washed up on a New York beach was likely hit by a boat.

The 32-foot (10-meter) humpback whale came to rest on the shore in Long Beach on Friday.

Experts from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society conducted a necropsy on the animal Saturday.

Newsday reports that the group said in a statement that the whale showed signs of bruising consistent with being struck by a vessel.

The death of the whale was the third reported in New York state this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says humpbacks have been dying at an abnormally high rate since 2016.

The group says more research is needed to learn the cause of the spike in humpback whale deaths.