After Katrina: High school remembers lost class of 2006

Michael Finkelstein poses for a portrait on the balcony of his law office in New Orleans, Friday, May 18, 2018. Finkelstein, a high school student at Benjamin Franklin High School when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, was forced to relocate to Austin, Texas, now lives in New Orleans. This Sunday, officials at Franklin are welcoming back the class of 2006 and offering them honorary diplomas as a way to remember a group that was thrown across the country at a time when they should have been worried about homecoming and college applications.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Michael Finkelstein poses for a portrait on the balcony of his law office in New Orleans, Friday, May 18, 2018. Finkelstein, a high school student at Benjamin Franklin High School when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, was forced to relocate to Austin, Texas, now lives in New Orleans. This Sunday, officials at Franklin are welcoming back the class of 2006 and offering them honorary diplomas as a way to remember a group that was thrown across the country at a time when they should have been worried about homecoming and college applications.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - One of the state's top high schools is remembering a group of seniors who weren't able to graduate with their class due to Hurricane Katrina.

Seventy seniors weren't able to make it back when Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans reopened in January 2006.

This Sunday, the school will honor them at a brunch that's part of the school's regular graduation ceremonies. The former students will receive an honorary diploma.

Adeyele "Yele" Akanji can't make it to the ceremony because he lives outside of Dallas and his wife is expecting their second child. But he plans to have the honorary diploma mailed to his parents.

School head Patrick Widhalm says the effort to honor the class of 2006 grew out of a conversation with a former student.