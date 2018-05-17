Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.

The FBI says two improvised explosive devices were found in Stephen Beal's home after he called police hours after Tuesday's deadly blast.

Authorities also say they found more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material at his home.

The 59-year-old Beal told authorities he's a former model rocket hobbyist but hadn't made any bombs. He appeared in federal court Thursday but didn't enter a plea and his public defender declined to comment.

Beal was a business partner of 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak (IL-di-koh KRY-nyak).

She was killed when she opened a package that exploded at her Aliso Viejo spa. Two customers were injured.