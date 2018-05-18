Teen accused in Illinois school shooting to be arraigned

DIXON, Ill. (AP) - A teenager who authorities say fired shots at a northern Illinois high school before he was shot by a school resource officer is scheduled to make a court appearance.

Matthew Milby is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lee County Circuit Court.

Police say the 19-year-old showed up at Dixon High School on Wednesday as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal. Police say he fired several shots inside the building.

Milby was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer. He was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail. He's being held in lieu of a $2 million bond.

Illinois State Police say the teen used a weapon purchased by his mother in 2012. She says her son was recently beaten up and robbed by other students.