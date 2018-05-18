Man says artillery fire caused hearing damage, sues for $10M

BOSTON (AP) - A Los Angeles man who says he suffered permanent hearing damage when he stumbled upon a ceremonial artillery-firing exercise on Boston Common has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million.

The Boston Globe reports that A. Michael Davallou sued the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts and one of its officers in federal court in Boston. He alleges they acted negligently by firing artillery that produced noise and sonic waves capable of causing injury.

The 45-year-old Davallou was in Boston for his Harvard Business School reunion in June 2015 when he accidentally came upon the ceremony.

His lawyer says Davallou lost 30 percent of his hearing and developed constant ringing in his ears.

A lawyer for the artillery company declined comment. The company focuses on historic preservation and celebrating patriotic traditions.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com