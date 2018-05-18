Gay-friendly Apple weighs North Carolina despite LGBT laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gay-rights advocates are divided on a potential marriage between the state of North Carolina and a company that stands out for its support of LGBT workers and causes.

It's been two years since North Carolina passed the so-called bathroom bill that prompted a boycott campaign, and many advocates remain frustrated that a compromise meant that put an end to the HB2 controversy still allows discrimination.

Now Apple Inc. is thinking about building a new corporate campus that could bring thousands of jobs to the Raleigh-Durham area. An Apple spokesman declined to say Friday how gay rights issues would play into its decision.

A North Carolina government official and an economic development official told The Associated Press that Apple is close to deciding on its corporate hub. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of confidentiality promises made in the recruiting process.