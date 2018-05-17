Candidate's 'deportation bus' back on road after breakdown

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) - The "deportation bus" that a candidate in Georgia's Republican gubernatorial primary is using to promote a tough stance on illegal immigration broke down Thursday, a campaign spokesman said.

State Sen. Michael Williams is taking the bus on a tour with stops in what he calls Georgia's "dangerous sanctuary cities." The former state co-chair for Donald Trump's presidential campaign says he wants to send people living in the country illegally "home."

The back of the bus warns of murderers, rapists, kidnappers, child molesters and other criminals on board and says, "Follow me to Mexico."

The bus stopped on the side of Interstate 75 in Calhoun, in north Georgia, after water somehow entered the fuel tank, spokesman Seth Weathers said in an emailed statement. Weathers added that the bus has been repaired and is continuing its tour.

The five Republicans seeking to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal have been talking tough on immigration in the run-up to Tuesday's primary. Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has led in public polls, but the crowded primary appears likely to head to a runoff.