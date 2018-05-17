US surgeon general recounts providing aid on Delta flight

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says he and two nurses worked as a team to give medical aid to someone aboard a Delta Air Lines jet.

At a Thursday public discussion at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, Adams shared some more details about assisting someone on the plane as he prepared to fly to Mississippi on Wednesday.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman says a person lost consciousness when the plane was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.

Adams said he and two nurses responded to the call for help. One nurse works in an emergency room. The other works in a pediatric intensive care unit.

Adams said they provided "team-based care, and we all played our role."