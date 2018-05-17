Hearing restaurant workers speak Spanish sends man on rant

NEW YORK (AP) - A momentary rant could have long-term impact on a man caught on video threatening to call immigration enforcement on restaurant workers because hearing them speaking Spanish angered him.

Two elected officials sent a letter Thursday to the disciplinary committee that oversees lawyers in New York state to file a formal complaint against him.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (ah-dree-AH'-noh ehs-peye-YAHT') and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. called the video "vile."

The clip of the man yelling in a midtown Manhattan restaurant went viral Wednesday, and he was identified through social media as attorney Aaron Schlossberg.

In the video , Schlossberg said he would be calling Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have the workers "kicked out of my country."

Schlossberg didn't respond to a call and email seeking comment.